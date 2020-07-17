Iran will never give in to US pressure: Envoy

“Iran has adopted policy of maximum resistance in the face the US' policy of maximum pressure and it will never kneel before the US,” Damanpak said in an interview with Portugal’s Lusa News Agency on Thursday.

The ambassador referred to Iran’s nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, saying that the pact is still enforceable even in the absence of the US, as the other parties have not withdrawn from it.

However, if the US returns to the deal, Iran will also be ready to work together to implement it, Damanpak said.

The Iranian envoy termed the nuclear deal as a symbol of victory of negotiations, assuring that Tehran has never closed doors of diplomacy as the government believes in constructive interaction with the world.

The issue is the main pillar of Iran's foreign policy and Iran believes that positive interaction with the international community is needed and JCPOA proved the claim, Damanpak Jami said.

The official urged the three European parties to the deal, namely the US, Germany and France, not surrender to US bullying and live up to their commitments to the pact.

Under current circumstances, there is no room for talks with the Trump administration which has closed doors of diplomacy to Iran and pushes its policy of maximum pressure, he said.

Damanpak also referred to a recent resolution passed by the IAEA Board of Governors, calling on the watchdog to keep impartiality and avoid politicking.

IAEA members should not heed false accusations; rather they should act based on technical documents, he said.

At the end of the interview, he deplored the US for not lifting the inhumane sanctions against the Islamic Republic amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying sanctions are double burden on Iran's economy and coronavirus pandemic has added to the critical situation, as the Iranian people are in difficult conditions.

