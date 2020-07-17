Iran urges UN to take action to protect Yemeni civilians

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned on Friday the recent airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition that killed and injured at least 25 civilians, including women and children, in Yemen’s al-Jawf province, and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

The spokesman called on the international community and human rights bodies to make every effort to stop such inhumane crimes in Yemen by the Saudi coalition.

“Unfortunately, the war crimes of the Saudi-led coalition go on with the complete silence of the international community,” he said.

Mousavi said the countries that give arms support to the aggressors and help them massacre Yemeni women and children must be put to trial before the international community and the oppressed people of Yemen.

He said such crimes are committed every day while the UN, under the US pressure and via Saudis’ oil dollars, has removed the Saudi-led coalition from a list of violators of children's rights.

The UN humanitarian coordination office in Yemen said at least two children were among the victims of Saudi airstrikes on Wednesday.

The attack came three days after a similar aerial assault in the northwestern Hajjah province that killed at least seven children and two women.

