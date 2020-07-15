Saudi-led coalition violates Yemen ceasefire over 100 times

Reports suggest that the Saudi coalition’ aggression continues in violating the ceasefire of Al-Hudaidah Province of Yemen.

According to reports the Saudi coalition has violated the al-Hudaidah ceasefire more than 100 times in the past 24 hours.

It is said that the Saudi fighter jets targeted different areas of Saada and Al-Bayda provinces at the same time as bombing al-Hudaidah.

Since the signing of the Stockholm Agreement, which emphasizes the need for a ceasefire in al-Hudaidah, the Saudi aggression coalition has not had the slightest adherence to the agreement.

The international community has so far taken no action against Saudi Arabia for repeated violations of the Stockholm Agreement.

