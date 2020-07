In a tweet on Saturday, Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister and Director General of West Asia at Iran's ministry of foreign affairs Seyed Rasoul Mousavi wrote, “ Thousands friends are few and one enemy is many. Iran is a country for lasting and strategic friendships with all who want to be friends of Iran. “

He further noted, “of course, Iran’s neighbors, India, China and Russia, are at the forefront of Iran’s foreign policy.”

