UN envoy calls for probe into Yemeni civilian deaths

Security is deteriorating anew as Yemen faces the coronavirus pandemic and what the UN describes as the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, with millions on the verge of famine.

The raids were the third such incident since June.

"We deplore yesterday's airstrikes in #AlJawf ... A thorough & transparent investigation is required," envoy Martin Griffiths tweeted, describing attacks on civilians as reprehensible.

The UN humanitarian coordination office in Yemen said at least 11 civilians were killed. Yemen's health ministry raised the death toll to 24 after initially saying nine people, including two children, were killed when coalition air raids hit homes, according to Reuters.

