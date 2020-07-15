Iranian MPs to visit Natanz nuclear facilitiy site

As reported the MPs will visit the site of the recent incident at Natanz nuclear facility and will also be informed of the ongoing nuclear activities at the site.

On July 2, the Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi revealed the occurrence of an incident in one of the under-construction sheds in Natanz nuclear facility.

This incident had not any casualties and also has not incurred any damage to the current activities of the facility.

Referring to the incident that took place in Natanz enrichment facility, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said in case a regime or a government is involved in the Natanz incident, Iran will react decisively.

On July 13, Kamalvandi said that the strategic and inviolable policy of the establishment is giving a smart and ingenious response.

"While the Western-Zionist media has attributed the Natanz incident to sabotage or attack, there is no sign of condemnation of the attack in their explanation," he said.

