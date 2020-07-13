Iran to react firmly to any perpetration in Natanz incident

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Mousavi referred to the incident that took place in Natanz enrichment facility, saying, "The necessary explanations on this incident have been declared by experts of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)."

"After summarizing, a full report will be presented in this regard and then, we will take the necessary actions in accordance with the findings that will be made after the investigation," Mouasvi added.

"If a regime or a government is involved in the Natanz incident, Iran will react decisively," Mousavi stressed.

The spokesman also referred to the anniversary of the conclusion of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal, saying, "After 13 years of intensive international negotiations, agreement on the Iranian nuclear program reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015. A week later, JCPOA was approved by Resolution 2231."

Referring to Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) since the conclusion of JCPOA, he added, "Iran will still continue its cooperation with IAEA."

"Because of the presidential election in the US, the Trump administration considers the destruction of JCPOA more and more in its favor," Mousavi said, adding, "The Trump administration intends to disrupt UN Security Council Resolution 2231."

"Earlier, the Iranian president announced that Iran's reaction would be decisive if Iran did not benefit from JCPOA," he stressed.

"The US regime cannot pursue its illegal policies," Mousavi said.

ZZ/FNA13990423000220