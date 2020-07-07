Natanz incident to be investigated at Iranian Parliament

He made the remarks on Tuesday noting that Natanz incident will be investigated at the presence of Minister of Intelligence Hojjatoleslam Mahmoud Alavi and representatives of other security organizations at the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

The Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Behrouz Kamalvandi on Thursday revealed the occurrence of an incident in one of the under-construction sheds in Natanz Nuclear facility. This incident had not any casualties and also has not incurred any damage to the current activities of the facility.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Secretariat of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said on Fri. that the main cause of the incident has been precisely specified.

The technical and security investigations, conducted by concerned organizations and expert bodies, determined the cause of incident happened at Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility. But the cause of the incident will be announced in appropriate time due to some security considerations.

FA/IRN 83847534