Borrell urges Europe to do more to satisfy Iran with JCPOA

Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, is under pressure, he said, adding that it is an urgent need to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"Today, the JCPOA is under great pressure on multiple fronts. I am convinced that action to preserve it is not just necessary but urgent. It took more than 12 years for the international community and Iran to bridge their differences and conclude a deal. If the JCPOA is lost, no other comprehensive or effective alternative will be waiting around the corner," Josep Borrell said in a statement published on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of signing JCPOA.

Borrell said that the EU will do everything possible together with other parties to preserve Iran nuclear deal - the JCPOA.

He pointed to the long history of Iran’s nuclear talks, which dragged for more than a decade, and reiterated, “a final agreement could not be reached without relying on a diplomatic solution.”

JCPOA consists of 100 pages and several annexations, based on which, Iran accepted restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for lifting of economic and financial sanctions, he added.

Then, he stated, “JCPOA is a clear example of how European diplomacy and multilateralism can be effective within the framework of the international legal system.”

Not only JCPOA is a symbolic victory, but also it is an agreement whose effectiveness has been proven. This achievement is the result of the unprecedented accesses that JCPOA provided to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to reaffirm Tehran's adherence to the nuclear deal in 15 consecutive reports, Borrell emphasized.

"Today, on the fifth anniversary of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the preservation of the agreement is more important than ever. The JCPOA was concluded on 14 July 2015 and subsequently endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council (Resolution 2231). It is a historic multilateral achievement for global nuclear non-proliferation and is contributing to regional and global security.”

"The JCPOA remains the only tool to provide the international community with the necessary assurances regarding Iran’s nuclear programme. It consists of nuclear-related commitments to be implemented by Iran in exchange for sanctions-lifting by the international community with a view to normalising trade and economic relations with Iran. The agreement also provides for unprecedented monitoring and verification by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and I commend the continuous professional, technical and impartial work of the agency. The full implementation of the JCPOA by all sides remains crucial.”

