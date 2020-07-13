Iran waiting for EU Foreign Policy Chief’s consultations

Araghchi referred to Zarif’s letter to EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and noted, “Iran's letter has been received, and Mr. Borrell, as coordinator of the Joint Commission, is consulting with other members to decide how to proceed with the meeting following the letter.”

“This meeting has a deadline and now Mr. Borrell is consulting with various members. We are currently waiting for the outcome of the consultations,” he noted.

“If a member of JCPOA does not fulfill his obligations or violates them, the other party can file a complaint to the joint commission based on the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM),” he added.

“We believe that what the E3 did is in a way contrary to their obligations in the JCPOA, and we informed the Joint Commission about this issue, and the Commission will decide on the reactions,” he maintained.

“We are currently in the informing phase and we have activated this mechanism so that the joint commission is aware of Iran's views that the three European countries have violated their obligations in the JCPOA,” Araghchi concluded.

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi announced on July 3 that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had sent a letter to EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and once again referred the cases of non-compliance of European countries regarding the Article 36 of the JCPOA.

FA/IRN 83854224