JCPOA partners united to preserve deal: Ulyanov

"We must do it. Opponents of the Iran deal ask if it can survive," he tweeted.

"Despite all the problems the answer is yes provided that the JCPOA participants are united in efforts to preserve the deal," he answered.

"The EU as the coordinator has also a vital role," he underlined.

Ulyanov's tweet came while Barbara Slavin, the acting director of Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council's South Asia Center, told Mehr news that the Trump administration is seeking to “further undermine the JCPOA” so that the international nuclear agreement cannot be revived by a future government in the US.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday called on Europe to do more to win the satisfaction of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the JCPOA.

Iran nuclear deal is under pressure, he said, adding that it is an urgent need to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"Today, the JCPOA is under great pressure on multiple fronts. I am convinced that action to preserve it is not just necessary but urgent. It took more than 12 years for the international community and Iran to bridge their differences and conclude a deal. If the JCPOA is lost, no other comprehensive or effective alternative will be waiting around the corner," Josep Borrell said in a statement published on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of signing JCPOA.

Borrell said that the EU will do everything possible together with other parties to preserve Iran's nuclear deal - the JCPOA.

