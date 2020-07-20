  1. Technology
Home-made 'Remdesivir' to enter market next week: Minister

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said that the home-made 'Remdesivir' will enter the Iranian pharmaceutical market next week.

"We will supply the first localized production of antiviral “Remdesivir” medicine at the market next week in the fight against the novel coronavirus," said Namaki at the virtual meeting of heads of medical universities on Monday.

"Favipiravir production has also entered the Iranian pharmaceutical market accordingly," he added.

Namaki stressed, "These medicines are only distributed in the hospital."

Previously, the medical equipment department of the Iranian ministry of health announced the permit for having 'Remdesivir' officially enlisted in Iran Drug List (IDL).

Director-General of Drugs and Controlled Substances Heidar Mohammadi, in a letter on Saturday to Iranian medicine manufacturing companies, issued a permit for the enlistment of the medicine.

There is no reliable and effective drug in the world for the treatment of patients suffering from coronavirus but the two drugs named “Remdesivir” and “Favipiravir”, as prescribed by some doctors, were distributed in the country especially when the effectiveness of the two drugs were emphasized in the US and Europe.  

