Selected industrial productions up in Q1 despite sanctions

Despite sanctions imposed against the country and also spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, selected industrial productions recorded a growth in the first quarter of the current year as compared to last year's corresponding period.

Over 200,100 different models of passenger cars, 15,943 pickups and 1,207 trucks and mini-trucks were manufactured in the country from March 21 to June 20, 2020, showing 8.4, 22.9 and 4.9 percent growth respectively.

Accordingly, 93,000 combine harvesters and 4,330 tractors were manufactured by domestic companies in first quarter of the current year, registering a 5.7 and 1.1 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

In spite of cruel sanctions imposed against Iran and also spread of the novel coronavirus, COvId-19, in the country, manufacturing selected industrial productions increased in line with materializing the slogan of the current year dubbed ‘Surge in Production’.

