Iran COVID-19 update: 2,349 new cases, 203 deaths in 24 hours

Speaking in her daily briefing, Lari said that 1,581 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

She added that 203 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 13,032.

According to Lari, 3,375 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 222,539 patients have recovered.

The spokesperson noted that over 1.997 million COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines.

According to the latest figures on Monday, 13,036,610 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 571,575 and recoveries amounting to 7,582,426.

