Iranian lawmaker dies of COVID-19

He was the representative of Kabudrahang, Hamedan province, in the Iranian Parliament.

Jafari had been hospitalized in the special COVID-19 ward of a hospital in Tehran for days.

Fateme Rahbar and Mohammadali Ramezani were the two other members of the 11th Parliament that lost their lives due to the virus.

Iranian Health Ministry confirmed 2,349 new infections and 203 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours. The ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari said on Monday that the death toll has hit 13,032 in the country while the infections have exceeded 259,000.

MAH/IRN83854226