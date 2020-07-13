Global COVID-19 cases pass 13 million

According to the latest figures on Monday morning (+4:30 GMT), 13,036,610 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 571,575 and recoveries amounting to 7,582,426.

With 3,413,995 cases and 137,782 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to the data.

Brazil comes in second place with 1,866,176 infections and 72,151 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (879,466), followed by Russia (727,162), Peru (326,326), Chile (315,041), Spain (300,988), Mexico (299,750), the UK (289,603), South Africa (276,242) and Iran (257,303), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,819), Italy (35,006), Mexico (34,954), France (30,004), Spain (28,403), India (23,187), Iran (12,829), Peru (11,870) and Russia (11,335).

