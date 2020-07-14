Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran-China strategic roadmap ‘a unique defeat for US’

The member of the Expediency Council Aghamohammamdi said that the Iran-China Strategic Partnership Program will bring about a unique and unparalleled defeat for the US in the international arena.

Iran-China 25-year coop. roadmap unacceptable to enemies

The Spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the enemies regard Iran-China 25-year cooperation roadmap 'unacceptable' and 'unbelievable' for it makes Iran capable of resisting the US sanctions.

Iran to react firmly to any perpetration in Natanz incident

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said in case a regime or a government is involved in the Natanz incident, Iran will react decisively.

Iran’s daily face mask production hits 6.5mn

Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade for Industrial Affairs said that the daily production of face masks in the country has currently exceeded 6.5 million.

Raeisi urges follow-up on Trump's arrest warrant

Judiciary Chief underlined that Iran will not stop following up the arrest warrant it has issued for Trump and other criminals for the assassination of Iran's former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran COVID-19 update: 2,349 new cases, 203 deaths in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,349 people and claimed 203 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, said Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari on Monday.

Iran to adopt 'smart response' toward Natanz incident

In reaction to the Natanz incident, the Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that the strategic and inviolable policy of the Establishment is giving a smart and ingenious response.

Armenia, Azerbaijan must resolve differences peacefully: Spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Mon. that the two countries of Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic must settle their differences peacefully over the disputed region.

Iran waiting for EU Foreign Policy Chief’s consultations

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that the Islamic Republic is currently waiting for the response from EU Foreign Policy Chief.

ZZ/