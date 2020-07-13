Govt. determined to coop. with branches in resolving problems

Speaking in a meeting of Supreme Council of Economic Coordination of Three Branches of Government on Monday, Rouhani pointed to the tough and difficult livelihood condition overshadowing the country, caused by sanctions imposed on Iran and spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and emphasized the need for cooperation, unity and amity among three branches of the government in line with settling economic problems as well as improving living condition of people.

The Supreme Council of Economic Coordination was held after the US withdrawal from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as well as imposition of cruel and unjust sanctions against Iranian people, he said, adding, “Leader of the Islamic Revolution in a session stressed the need to establish cooperation and coordination between all pillars of the Establishments in line with confronting economic war waged by enemies against the country.”

Since establishment of the Supreme Council of the Economic Coordination, the three branches of the government have taken salient steps in line with settling economic problems facing people of the country, Rouhani highlighted.

The country is in a very tough and difficult situation in economic terms due to the imposition of sanctions imposed by US against the country as well as outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID-19, he said, adding, “despite all problems facing ahead in various sectors, ranging from import, export to oil sale and supply of required currency, the government is determined to make all its utmost effort in line with removal of problems and improvement of living condition of people.”

In this session, Governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati submitted a comprehensive report on the latest situation of Foreign Exchange Market and also process of supplying currency required for importing basic goods and commodities.

