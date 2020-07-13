Iran’s daily face mask production hits 6.5mn

“Following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade took a giant stride in the field of provision of medical supplies needed to confront the novel coronavirus,” Mehdi Sadeghi Niyaraki told IRNA on Monday.

The country even had a surplus production volume in the field of N95 face masks, he said, adding, “surplus N95 face masks were earlier exported from the country but the export of face mask has now been banned due to the rising spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.”

There is no shortage of producing different face masks, disinfectants, and nursing clothes, he stressed.

According to statistics, the production of various types of face masks in the country has currently registered a significant growth as compared to the early days of the spread of COVID-19 in the country in March 2020, the deputy minister continued.

