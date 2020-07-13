  1. Politics
'JCPOA product of Iran's openness to engagement'

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – In a series of tweets released on the occasion of the 5th year of endorsement of the JCPOA, Iranian foreign ministry named the deal a product of Iran's openness to engagement and holding dialogues to settle challenges.

"In Iran, today is the national day for 'Dialogue and Constructive Engagement with the World'. Since its foundation, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been developing cordial, balanced relationship with the world and settling challenges through dialogues based on mutual respect," the ministry tweeted.

"The track record of dialogues on critical issues demonstrates Iran's seriousness, pragmatism on bringing peace & stability to the world. #JCPOA is the product of Iran's openness to engagement, but US reckless exit from the Deal has wreaked havoc on this multilateral accomplishment," it added.

"Despite the setback, Iran remains committed to diplomatic engagement, as it's been & will be a trusted partner to its neighbors & beyond. Iran has long proposed several inclusive peace plans in MidEast; the latest one is #HOPE. Always believe in dialogue," it wrote on Twitter.

The ministry also released a statement over the occasion, the full text of which will be published soon.

