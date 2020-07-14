US maximum pressure on Iran 'short-sighted & wrong'

"The incumbent White House administration must be aware of its commitments to the world," the statement said voicing Russia's readiness to taking measures to support the JCPOA against the US.

Underlining that the JCPOA has still the chance to be survived, the Russian foreign ministry noted that there is no more reliable and practical option for the world than implementing the decisions made by the UNSC.

The Statement added that the JCPOA opponents have not proposed an alternative to it but are increasing political and military tensions in the region.

“This is a road to nowhere. The JCPOA was designed to prevent the use of force scenarios and avert the threat of war that hung over the Persian Gulf region,” the statement said. “It still has no alternative. We call on all JCPOA partners and other UN members to show political will and stand up for it. The UN member states today have no right to make a mistake. "

The future of the Iranian nuclear deal came into question after the United States unilaterally quit it on May 8, 2018, and Washington imposed sanctions against Tehran in the field of oil exports. According to the Iranian side, the rest of the participants, primarily Europeans, do not fully adhere to their obligations in the economic part of the agreement, so the deal in its current form does not make sense.

