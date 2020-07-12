US withdrawal from JCPOA leads to instability: Jalali

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Jalali wrote, “The international community has always been concerned about respecting international law as the foundation of global interactions. In the past, the founders of the UN were concerned with countering the violation of law by other members, but today the international community is concerned about the founders breaking the law."

“The United States' withdrawal from many international agreements, such as the JCPOA (and more recently the World Health Organization), as well as Washington's efforts to persuade the international community to violate the law and impose unilateral and oppressive sanctions on Iran, have resulted in instability and will escalate tensions,” he noted.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has proven in the past that it has complied with its JCPOA obligations. However, it seems that the standard to distinguish good and bad has changed. Tehran, which has the most cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, recently witnessed an anti-Iranian resolution issued by the Board of Governors. Russia and China's rational stance on the resolution confirm that they fully understand the current sensitive situation, and this is commendable,” he added.

“Iran has the inalienable right to enjoy the economic benefits of JCPOA. But not only has it not benefited so far, but it has faced illegal US efforts such as the country’s struggle to extend Iran’s arms embargo which will soon end under Security Council Resolution 2231,” he maintained.

