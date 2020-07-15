Intl. conf. on polyethylene value chain to be held in Tehran

According to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), this will be the first of a series of international conferences supervised by NPC on the value chain of petrochemical products.

The first value chain conference entitled "Polyethylene" will be held in 6 sections: domestic, regional, and international markets, the introduction of polyethylene chain technologies and complementary industries, competitive advantages of Iran, and assessment of the industry’s leaders, and investment opportunities and challenges, Shana reported.

Since polyethylene is the largest member of the important family of polyolefins and the most commonly used plastics in the world and its supply and its demand is in the three grades of high density, low density, and light linear grades, the need to develop the value chain of this valuable product is the basis for this conference.

Currently, the total polymer production capacity in the country is about 8.2 million tons per year, of which 4.8 million tons (60%) is allocated to polyethylene production. Among polyethylene types, high-density polyethylene with 45% has the highest share in production and demand.

Iran's share in polyethylene production in the Middle East is 20% and in global markets 4%.

Jam Petrochemical Company in Asalouyeh in southern Bushehr Province, hit a new record in producing high-density polyethylene last year (ended March 19).

Polyethylene is the world's most versatile and widely produced polymer. HDPE is a thermoplastic polymer produced from the monomer ethylene. It is used for producing plastic bottles, corrosion-resistant piping, geomembranes, and plastic lumber.

HJ/SHANA304974