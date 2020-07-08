Iran exports 273,000 bpd of crude oil in June

All of Iran’s oil storage tankers are fully loaded, so that Iran’s export of crude in June 2020 hit 273,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Iran’s crude oil production volume hit a four-decade record low in a way that outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has had a significant impact on reducing Iran’s oil exports.

According to FACTS Global Energy Group (FGE), total energy of Iran’s crude oil reserves on onshore reached 54 million barrels of oil in April, the rate of which hit 15 million barrels of oil in January.

Given the above issue, this volume even reaches 63 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in June 2020.

Accordingly, the average of crude oil reserves on Iranian onshore will reach 66 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in June, the rate of which is about 85 percent of available oil reserves on onshore.

The report put the export volume of Iranian crude oil in May 2020 at about 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Also, it is estimated that Iran’s export of crude oil in June 2020 has hit 237,000 barrels per day (bpd).

