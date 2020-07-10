Chabahar Port to be Iran's third commercial hub

Chabahar has a good opportunity for the transit of goods and exports so all processes must be facilitated to increase its exploitation, Hossein Modarres Khiabani said on Friday.

Chabahar Port will soon become the third commercial hub of Iran due to its infrastructure, capacities, and strategic position which enables it to gain equal importance to Bandar Abbas and Imam Khomeini Port in the south of the country, he added.

Previously, the Managing Director of Chabahar Free Zone Abdulrahim Kurdi had said that Suez Canal will be replaced by the Chabahar corridor in the future.

he strategic port of Chabahar in southeastern Iran has a special place in the country’s “looking to the East” strategy and can link India to Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Persian Gulf littoral states.

Chabahar Port as Iran's only ocean port on the Makran coast is not only important for India's geopolitical interests in West Asia, but it can also play a key role in pulling Afghanistan out of its current geographical impasse and provide India with easy and inexpensive access to its new neighbors.

ZZ/IRN83850401