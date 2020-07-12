Govt. ready to coop. with Parl. for country’s development

Speaking in Sunday Cabinet meeting, he reiterated that the government is ready to establish constructive interaction and cooperation with Parliament in line with progressing and developing of the country as well as confronting malicious plots orchestrated by enemies against the Islamic Iran.

He further expressed his satisfaction with the signing and sealing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Martyrs and Veteran Affairs Foundation and Ministry of Roads and Urban Development for constructing 12,000 residential units for the esteemed families of martyrs and added, “the country owes its progress and development to the sacrifices of martyrs who bestowed their soul and body in line with defending sublime values of the Islamic Revolution so that government is duty-bound to offer quality welfare services to the families of martyrs.”

President Rouhani once again pointed out that his administration is ready to establish cooperation with the Parliament in line with developing country and confronting plots and conspiracies waged by enemies against the country.

