Leader urges unity as key to overcome enemies' plots

The Leader made the remarks on Sunday during a video conference meeting with the members of the Iranian Parliament.

“Unity, integrity and consensus among the enemy’s extensive front is a responsibility for all the authorities,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“Today, the enemies, especially the US, are making every effort in the political and economic fronts to put the Iranian nation on their knees; therefore, leaving domestic rifts aside and reaching unity is the key to overcome such belligerence.”

This item will be updated….