'Economic activities to go on with health protocols in place'

Making the remarks addressing the meeting of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Rouhani said that normalizing the outbreak of the disease and coronaphobia are two extremes that both are hazardous for the society.

He added that people of Iran have to prepare themselves for the long-term fight against COVID-19 as there is no exact time for the end of the coronavirus.

Noting that Iran has been dealing with the coronavirus for almost five months, he added that the only solution for the problem is continuing economic, social, and cultural activities by preserving the health protocols.

Rouhani also announced that the government may forbid all social gatherings such as wedding ceremonies, urging everyone to wear a mask attending social activities.

To be updated...

HJ/4970779