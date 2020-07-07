US, Israel seeking to make Iran look insecure for investing

He made the remarks on Monday at a meeting with Iranian First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri, noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been successful in every international legal issue in recent years, especially when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had dealt with the situation.

He further noted that international issues affect domestic affairs and that the US and Israel aim at making Iran look insecure for investing.

Iranian officials have warned that the US’ efforts in the UNSC for the extension of the arms embargo against Iran and the recent measure by the E3 in the International Atomic Energy Agency as well as the suspicious moves by the Agency’s head will never have a deterrent effect, but it definitely will lead to the destruction of the JCPOA.

FA/IRN 83846465