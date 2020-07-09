US plots expectable, but outworn, futile: Mousavi

In a Thursday tweet, Mousavi wrote, "Just amid the hopeless & unlawful push by the American regime to extend #Iran's arms restrictions, US - with that long record of piracy - seizes a boat carrying weapons."

"What a coincidence! An expectable, but outworn and futile plot," he added.

Earlier, in reaction to US officials' claims that Iranian vessel carrying weapons to Yemen has been seized, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman said that lying and accusing are key elements of US foreign policy.

"Lying, accusing, and spreading hatred are key elements of US foreign policy, especially in the current regime," Mousavi said.

He described the US allegations baseless, saying, "Americans who feel they have not succeeded in continuing Iran's arms embargo on the international arena and the UN Security Council, are trying to use accusations and lies as an excuse to continue to exert maximum pressure and advance their vicious goals."

