Jul 7, 2020, 6:00 PM

Iran, Russia scientific coop. to continue without hiatus

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Mansour Gholami said that the current situation in the world cannot disrupt scientific cooperation between Iran and Russia.

He made the remarks on Tuesday at the fifth conference on the top Iranian and Russian university chancellors and noted that bilateral scientific cooperation between the two countries is significant for the regional development of scientific products.

“In recent years, we have had good scientific and research relations between the two countries, and there is a large capacity to increase this cooperation,” he said.

He went on to say that during the outbreak of coronavirus, research activities decreased which caused a number of challenges for the development of applied and engineering sciences.

Gholami further noted that free access for faculty members and researchers in the region to the knowledge produced in each country and developing bilateral and multilateral cooperation through cyberspace can contribute to making more progress in scientific fields.

