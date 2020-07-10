Iran, Russia discuss latest regional developments

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Special Presidential Presentative on the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov held a meeting in Moscow on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and developments in the region, including Syria, Iraq, Palestine, and Libya.

They also stressed the need for continued consultations and cooperation between the two countries on regional issues, as well as the continuation of their contacts and meetings.

