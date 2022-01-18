Iran, Russia ministers to discuss energy ties

Owji, who is also the chairman of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission, is scheduled to meet with Russian Minster of energy Nikolay Grigoryevich Shulgino and Alexander Novak Deputy Chairman of the Government of Russia.

Expanding economic ties, removing banking customs, and infrastructure barriers, strengthening cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the field of oil and energy, and joint investments in energy infrastructure projects will be discussed during the meeting.

Strengthening Iran-Russia cooperation in the form of OPEC-Plus, participation of Russian companies in transferring of Iranian gas to Pakistan and India, localization of oil equipment in Iran, cooperation in the field of energy, and joint ventures will be the focus of consultations between Owji and Shulginov in Moscow.

The Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission has been held 15 times in Tehran and Moscow but its 16th meeting has been postponed for about two years due to the spread of COVID-19.

