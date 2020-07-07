Russia calls for ending hasty conclusions on Natanz incident

"Incidents like that require serious consideration. I think the last thing to do is to make speculations. The issue is very serious," he pointed out on Monday, TASS reported.

"These things are very serious, including those that concern Iran," the senior Russian diplomat added.

Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Thursday that an incident had damaged an under-construction building at the Natanz nuclear facility, no casualties were reported. Kamalvandi stated on Sunday that the damaged building was a centrifuge assembly workshop.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Secretariat of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said on Fri. that the main cause of the incident has been precisely specified.

The technical and security investigations, conducted by concerned organizations and expert bodies, determined the cause of incident happened at Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, Keyvan Khosravi stated. But the cause of the incident will be announced in appropriate time due to some security considerations, he continued.

ZZ/4967723