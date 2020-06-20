Palestine calls for increasing parliamentary ties with Iran

Palestinian Parliament Speaker Salim Zanoun thanked and praised positions adopted by the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the Palestinian nation.

He expressed hope that cooperation and coordination between Iranian and Palestinian parliaments will be increased with the aim of securing interests of the two countries.

The text of the congratulatory message of Palestinian parliament speaker is read as follows:

Parliament representatives and I in the Palestinian National Council would like to express our warmest and sincere congratulations on your election as Parliament Speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On this occasion, we deem it necessary to thank principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of Palestine, the first issue of Muslims, and ending the brutal occupation of Israel and return of Palestinian refugees to their homeland and establishment of an independent country in the national territory of Palestine with its capital Al-Quds.

Due to the sensitive situation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the whole world in the fight against coronavirus global pandemic, we announce our solidarity with you and noble nation of Islamic Iran and pray the Almighty God to eradicate this virus from all humanity across the world.

