NAJA ready to cooperate with ECO member states police

Second Brigadier General Kazem Mojtabaei met and held talks with Deputy Chief of Security of the ECO Organization in Tehran Jandos Asanov on Tuesday.

Mojtabaei said that due to the spread of coronavirus, the meetings of ECO member states will be held via videoconference.

“The police of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with the police of the ECO member states in the fight against international crimes, drug trafficking, and the development of police diplomacy," he added.

He noted that the ECO Organization seeks to use the capabilities of the International Police of Iran and further maintained that developing relations between the two sides is essential in order to improve security mechanisms.

FA/IRN 83904055