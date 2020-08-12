  1. Politics
Aug 12, 2020, 5:00 AM

NAJA ready to cooperate with ECO member states police

NAJA ready to cooperate with ECO member states police

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – The Deputy Chief of the Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NAJA) said that the Police of the country is ready to boost cooperation with the police of the ECO member states.

Second Brigadier General Kazem Mojtabaei met and held talks with Deputy Chief of Security of the ECO Organization in Tehran Jandos Asanov on Tuesday.

Mojtabaei said that due to the spread of coronavirus, the meetings of ECO member states will be held via videoconference.  

“The police of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with the police of the ECO member states in the fight against international crimes, drug trafficking, and the development of police diplomacy," he added.

He noted that the ECO Organization seeks to use the capabilities of the International Police of Iran and further maintained that developing relations between the two sides is essential in order to improve security mechanisms.

FA/IRN 83904055

News Code 162155

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News