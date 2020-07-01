Iranian-Turkish border guards enjoy good interaction: Cmdr.

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, Border Guards Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran police made some remarks over the current status of Iran-Turkey border interactions in a meeting with Iranian ambassador to Turkey, declaring that the interaction between Iranian and Turkish border guards is of high quality and we are looking forward to expanding our interactions and cooperation more and more.

“ Diplomatic relation is an effective element in maintaining security in common borders of the countries.” stressed the border commander.

In return, Iranian ambassador to Turkey, Mohammad Farazmand said that the Border Guard of the police force is the common point between Iran and Turkey and we appreciate the border guards' efforts in this regard.

Iranian ambassador stressed the necessity of improving the interaction between Iranian border guards and Turkish Gendarmerie, adding that we spare no time for improving border interaction with Turkey.

