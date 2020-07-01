Iran resumes gas export to Turkey: official

Mohammad Asgari said on Wednesday that Iran has resumed gas export to Turkey today with the completion of gas pipeline repairs in Turkey.

Iran's gas exports to Turkey continue as before, he added.

Iran's gas exports to Turkey have been suspended since March 31 following the explosion of an export gas pipeline near the Iranian border.

The National Iranian Gas Company has a long-term gas export agreement with Turkey for 25 years since 2001.

On June 15, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also announced in a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart that the transfer of natural gas to Turkey will resume by the end of the current month.

