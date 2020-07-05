Iran records 2,560 new cases, 163 deaths on Sunday

Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that 2,560 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

The total number of infections in the country is standing at 240,438, she added.

She also said that the virus has claimed the lives of 163 people since Saturday while 3,168 others are in critical condition.

So far, 11,571 people have died due to the outbreak, Lari added.

She put the number of COVID-19 tests taken across the country at 1,794,727 while noting that 201,330 patients with the disease have recovered.

Lari went on to say that provinces of Khuzestan, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Kordestan, Kermanshah, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, Ilam and Hormozgan have red status while the condition in provinces of Tehran, Fars, Isfahan, Mazandaran, Hamedan, Zanjan, Albroz, and Lorestan is becoming alarming.

According to the latest figures on Sunday morning (+4:30 GMT), 11,382,954 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 533,477 and recoveries amounting to 6,440,228.

ZZ/FNA13990415000651