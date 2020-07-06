US isolated in its measures against Iran, says Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the United States has been isolated in the international community as most countries think Washington’s approach towards Iran is ‘wrong’.

MP urges govt. to halt implementation of Additional Protocol

An Iranian lawmaker Alireza Zakani strongly rebuked a new resolution passed by the IAEA Board of Governors against Tehran, urging the government to stop implementing the Additional Protocol in response.

'250 major water, electricity projects to come on stream'

Iran's energy minister announced on Sunday that the country will have 250 major water and electricity projects online by the end of the present Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021).

Pres. Rouhani stresses need for constructive coop. with Parl.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized the need for establishing constructive interaction and unity between the government and the Parliament.

AEOI to build a shed with more advanced equipment in Natanz: Kamalvandi

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will construct a large shed with more advanced and sophisticated equipment in Natanz Nuclear Facility.

Iran's Navy seeking development of maritime civilization: Rear admiral Khanzadi

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that Islamic Republic of Iran’s Navy is seeking development of maritime civilization.

Exact cause of Natanz incident to be announced soon: Salehi

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said on Sunday that the exact cause of Natanz's incident will be announced soon.

Iran S coasts equipped with underground missile cities: IRGC

Commander of IRGC Navy Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri noted that Iran has established missile cities along coasts of the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf.

Iran not to witness economic collapse: Rouhani

Underling the ability of the CBI in controlling forex rates and in the fight against enemies' psychological warfare, the Iranian President assured on Sunday that the country's economy will not collapse.

Iran records 2,560 new cases, 163 deaths on Sunday

The novel coronavirus disease has infected 2,560 people across Iran in the past 24 hours, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

MPs start process of questioning Rouhani for eco. situation

The text of questioning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the main reasons behind irregularities and turmoil in FOREX, car and housing markets was released on five pivots.

Parl. speaker calls for reducing JCPOA commitments

Iranian Parliament Speaker called for reducing obligations within the framework of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) since other parties involved in nuclear talks failed to live up to their commitments.

