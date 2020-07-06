Global COVID-19 cases near 11.6 million

According to the latest figures on Monday morning (+4:30 GMT), 11,559,213 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 536,786 and recoveries amounting to 6,535,902.

With 2,982,928 cases and 132,569 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities.

Brazil comes in second place with 1,604,585 infections and 64,900 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (697,836), followed by Russia (681,251), Peru (302,718), Spain (297,625), Chile (295,532), the UK (285,416), Mexico (256,848), Italy (241,611), and Iran (240,438), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,220), Italy (34,861), Mexico (30,639), France (29,893), Spain (28,385), India (19,700), Iran (11,571), Peru (10,589) and Russia (10,161).

