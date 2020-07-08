Parl. reject MP Tajgardoon's credentials on Wed.

MPs hold a voting session to approve or reject the credentials of Tajgardoon, representative of Gachsaran in the Parliament.

As the investigation commission of the Parliament announced, 102 MPs voted in favor of the approval of his credentials, 128 MPS voted against it, while 21 ones abstained to vote.

The disqualified Tajgardoon, who was the Chairman of Commission the planning and budget and calculations in the Parliament, left the session afterward.

After the formation of the new Parliament, nine MPs called for the rejection of his credentials.

As MP Alireza Zakani told Mehr news in an interview, there have been a set of contradictions in his academic certificates and the personal information he provided the Parliament with about his family members.

He was also accused of disturbing the financial system of the state-run and public companies via rent-seeking activities.

