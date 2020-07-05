Exact cause of Natanz incident to be announced soon: Salehi

He made the remarks on Sunday at a meeting of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

The Spokesman for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Amouei noted that Salehi presented a report on the process of Iran’s nuclear activities and was also briefed on the views of the members of Commission.

“The resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors against Iran was also discussed at the meeting, and Salehi noted Iran's recent cooperation with the Agency,” he added.

“According to the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, in the recent resolution, the Board of Governors requested more access to Iran’s nuclear facilities based on the claims made by the Israeli intelligence service and that this process is criticized by the Islamic Republic,” Amouei said.

“Salehi provided explanations about the Natanz incident and stated that various scenarios are being investigated and the final results will be announced soon,” he emphasized.

The Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Behrouz Kamalvandi on Thursday revealed the occurrence of an incident in one of the under-construction sheds in Natanz Nuclear facility. This incident had not any casualties and also has not incurred any damage to the current activities of the facility.

The technical and security investigations, conducted by concerned organizations and expert bodies, determined the cause of incident happened at Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility. But the cause of the incident will be announced in appropriate time due to some security considerations.

FA/ 4966705