Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 5

Arman-e Melli:
Iran denounces EU’s lack of commitment to JCPOA
Ebtekar:
Interior Ministry: All passengers should wear face mask
Etemad:
Coronavirus attacks Iranian cities with more force; 9 provinces in ‘red’ condition
Ettela’at:
Iraqi leaders strongly condemn Saudi daily’s insult to Grand Ayatollah Sistani
Iran:
Zarif urges EU to compensate Iran’s losses
Javan:
Trump: They want to overthrow the American system
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Iran calls for using Dispute Resolution Mechanism
Kayhan:
Foreign Policy: Iran has become immune to US pressures
Native Americans: we will take back our land
Mr Borrell! If EU was determined to save JCPOA, it would have fulfilled one of its commitments
