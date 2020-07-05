Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 5

Arman-e Melli:

Iran denounces EU’s lack of commitment to JCPOA

Ebtekar:

Interior Ministry: All passengers should wear face mask

Etemad:

Coronavirus attacks Iranian cities with more force; 9 provinces in ‘red’ condition

Ettela’at:

Iraqi leaders strongly condemn Saudi daily’s insult to Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Iran:

Zarif urges EU to compensate Iran’s losses

Javan:

Trump: They want to overthrow the American system

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Iran calls for using Dispute Resolution Mechanism

Kayhan:

Foreign Policy: Iran has become immune to US pressures

Native Americans: we will take back our land

Mr Borrell! If EU was determined to save JCPOA, it would have fulfilled one of its commitments

MAH