Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 6

Ebtekar:
Enemies’ plots to make Iran economy collapse will not come true
We will not let IAEA complete hostile countries’ ring of espionage: Ghalibaf
Etemad:
A portion of lawmakers thinking about impeaching President Rouhani
Ettela’at:
Foreign policy is not a field for disputes of political parties: Zarif
Rouhani: Enemies seeking to defeat Iran’s ‘oil-free’ economy
Kayhan:
Iraq condemns US of testing Patriot system inside embassy
American diplomat: No different between Trump, Biden over hostility against Iran
American people burn America’s flag on Independence Day
MAH
Your Comment