Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 6

Ebtekar:

Enemies’ plots to make Iran economy collapse will not come true

We will not let IAEA complete hostile countries’ ring of espionage: Ghalibaf

Etemad:

A portion of lawmakers thinking about impeaching President Rouhani

Ettela’at:

Foreign policy is not a field for disputes of political parties: Zarif

Rouhani: Enemies seeking to defeat Iran’s ‘oil-free’ economy

Kayhan:

Iraq condemns US of testing Patriot system inside embassy

American diplomat: No different between Trump, Biden over hostility against Iran

American people burn America’s flag on Independence Day

MAH