  1. Politics
Jul 6, 2020, 8:39 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 6

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 6

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, July 6.

Ebtekar:

Enemies’ plots to make Iran economy collapse will not come true

We will not let IAEA complete hostile countries’ ring of espionage: Ghalibaf

Etemad:

A portion of lawmakers thinking about impeaching President Rouhani

Ettela’at:

Foreign policy is not a field for disputes of political parties: Zarif

Rouhani: Enemies seeking to defeat Iran’s ‘oil-free’ economy

Kayhan:

Iraq condemns US of testing Patriot system inside embassy

American diplomat: No different between Trump, Biden over hostility against Iran

American people burn America’s flag on Independence Day

MAH

News Code 160592

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News