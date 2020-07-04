Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran, Armenia discuss expansion of ties

Iranian Ambassador to Yerevan Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri and Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Suren Papikyan explored ways of boosting bilateral ties between the two countries.

First transit-only shipment sent to India via Chabahar port

For the first time, a transit-only consignment was forwarded to India via Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar in line with a tripartite agreement inked between India, Afghanistan and India.

Khaf-Herat railway to come on stream in Nov.: Road mon.

Khaf-Herat Railway will become operational before the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021).

Armed forces ready to respond to any US despicable move: MoD

Iranian Minister of Defense (MoD) Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that Iran’s Armed forces is ready to respond to any US malicious move authoritatively.

Iran, Iraq discuss expansion of defense coop.

Iranian and Iraqi military officials discussed on the ways to expand security and defense cooperation between the two countries.

Iran enduring 40yrs of sanctions on human principles: envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Paris Bahram Ghasemi said that Islamic Republic of Iran has endured sanctions against human standards for more than forty years.

Interior minister to brief MPs on security developments

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli will go to the Parliament to discuss security issues with lawmakers on Sunday (July 5).

Cause of Natanz facility incident to be announced later: spox

The spokesman for Secretariat of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Keyvan Khosravi said on Fri. that the main cause of incident occurred in under-construction shed in Shahid Ahmadi Rowshan Natanz Complex has been specified precisely.

Four abducted Iranian diplomats held by Israeli regime: Iran's FM

On the occasion of the anniversary of the abduction of four Iranian diplomats, Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement, saying that they are being held in Israeli prisons.

Iran ready to provide Venezuela with goods if requested

Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide Venezuela with goods and commodities if asked.

Europeans’ wrong policies to kill JCPOA: Kharrazi

Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi warned that the European’s wrong policies regarding Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA) will lead to the destruction of the historic pact.

Iran coronavirus updates: 2,566 new cases, 154 deaths

Iranian Ministry of Health Spokesperson put the total number of coronavirus, COVID-19, cases in the country up to the present time at 235,429.

Very limited cyber attacks against Iranian facilities: Jalali

Head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali on Fri. said that very limited cyberattacks waged against facilities of the country since the start of the current Iranian year (March 20).

Enrichment goes ahead normally in Natanz Nuclear Facility: AEOI spox

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Thu. that uraniaum enrichment activities in Natanz Nuclear Facility continues normally.

Lifting sanctions to confront COVID-19 outbreak, ‘a need’: Iran UN envoy

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that removal of US sanctions imposed against target countries is necessary to fight against spread of COVID-19.

India welcomes setting up FTZ in Chabahar

Indian government welcomed setting up a Free Trade Zone [FTZ] in Iran's Chabahar Port.

