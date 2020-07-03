  1. World
Global coronavirus cases touch 11 million

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Coronavirus worldwide cases have touched 11 million, with more than 524,000 deaths, according to Worldometer figures.

According to the latest figures on Friday noon (+4:30 GMT), 11,002,451people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 524,435 and recoveries amounting to 6,164,675.

With 2,837,189 cases and 131,485 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 1,501,353 infections and 61,990 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (667,883), followed by India (628,205), Spain (297,183), Peru (292,004), Chile (284,541), the UK (283,757), Italy (240,961), Mexico (238,511), and Iran (232,863), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (43,995), Italy (34,818), France (29,875), Mexico (29,189), Spain (28,368), India (18,241), Iran (11,106), and Peru (10,045).

