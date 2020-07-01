Briefing on Iran's daily developments

A permanent member of UNSC has violated Res. 2231: FM Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, during on online meeting of the UNSC on Tuesday, submitted a report to the UN secretary general regarding the implementation of UNSCR 2231 and reiterated, “one of the permanent members of the UN Security Council has violated the Resolution 2231 and threatens others to violate it.”

UN chief urges countries to boost economic coop. with Iran

In the latest report on the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2231, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged other countries to boost economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran starts exporting serology kits, N95 face masks: IRICA

Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) annouced the start of exporting serology kits, surgical-medical gowns, face shields and N95 face masks.

Iran holds talks to establish peace, stability in Afghanistan: FM spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi revealed the consultations made between Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Affairs Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian and Taliban delegation as headed by Mullah Baradar, the group’s political deputy in Doha on Monday, aimed at establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Iran tests animal model of COVID-19 successfully

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki announced that Iran has taken good steps in making the COVID-19 vaccine, mentioning that the animal model of this vaccine has been tested by our scientists successfully.

China opposes extension of Iran's arms embargo: spox

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated his country's opposition to extending Iran's arms embargo.

E3 not to support US anti-Iranian snap back mechanism: Baeidinejad

In a tweet, Iran's Ambassador to UK Hamid Baeidinejad said that regarding the announcements at ECFR Annual Council meeting, the E3 countries are not to support snapback of US sanctions against Iran.

Leaders of Astana Process to hold virtual meeting

Kremlin Spokesman announced on Tuesday that the Iranian, Russian, and Turkish presidents will hold a videoconference on the Syrian crisis on Wednesday.

Iran warns submission to US won’t provide regional security

Tehran has reacted to the meddlesome stances of some regional countries regarding Iran’s arms embargo, warning that obedience to the United States has nothing to do with the regional security.

MR