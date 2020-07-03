Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran to overcome sanctions relying on its capabilities

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Adviser for International Affairs said that Islamic Republic of Iran will overcome sanctions relying upon its capabilities and potentials. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his meeting with Italian Ambassador to Iran Giuseppe Perrone in Tehran on Thursday.

Rouhani hopes for deepening ties with Belarus on Natl. Day

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed his hope for developing and broadening relations with Belarus. In a message sent to the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Thu., Rouhani hoped for deepening and enhancing bilateral ties between Iran and Belarus.

Iran agrees to compensate downed plane victims' families

Sweden's foreign minister says Tehran has agreed to compensate the families of the foreign victims of the shot down plane.

FM Zarif hopes for developing ties with Belarus

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed his hope for developing bilateral ties between Iran and Belarus. In a message sent to the Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei on Thu., Zarif emphasized the development of amicable and friendly ties with Belarus.

Ghalibaf stresses need to expand coop. with Belarus

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf emphasized the need for expanding cooperation with Belarus is issue of mutual concerns.

Incident occurs in under-construction shed in nuclear facility

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Behrouz Kamalvandi on Thu. revealed the occurrence of an incident in one of the under-construction sheds in Natanz Nuclear facility.

Veteran cinema actor ‘Sirus Gorjestani’ dies at 76

Veteran Iranian stage, cinema and TV actor ‘Sirus Gorjestani’ died at the age of 76 on Thu. due to heart attack. Born in 1944, Gorjestani, who was hospitalized in Shahid Lavasani Hospital of Tehran last night, died of a heart failure this morning.

US seeking to extend Iran’s arms embargo at UNSC

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for Political Affairs said that United States is seeking to extend Iran’s arms embargo at the UN Security Council by using its influence over other countries.

Ghalibaf urges taking decision to eliminate terrorism

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called on Islamic countries to adopt serious decision for eliminating terrorism. He said that Islamic countries should take serious decision for eliminating terrorism and extremism in the region to witness strengthening and consolidating peace and tranquility in the region.

