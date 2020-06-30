Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran eyes producing homegrown COVID-19 vaccine by yearend: official

The Director-General of Research and Technology Development Office of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Mon. that the country is seeking to produce homemade vaccine for the COVID-19 before termination of the current year [to end March 20, 2021].

Spox telss EU to accept consequences of backing Iran arms embargo extension

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi warned the European countries for backing US plan to extend arms embargo on Iran.

Iran says to continue ties with Venezuela despite US bullying

Iran has expressed willingness to continue its economic cooperation with Venezuela, stressing that the US’ bullying cannot undermine its ties with friendly countries.

Romania vows to deliver Judge Mansouri's DNA evidence to Iran

Brigadier General Hadi Shirzad, head of International Affairs of Police and Director General of Interpol in Iran said on Sunday that Romania has vowed to deliver the DNA evidence of the Iranian Judge Gholamreza Mansouri to the Islamic Republic.

Zarif holds talks with Qatari counterpart via videoconference

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a videoconference meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, on Monday.

AUT starts conceptual design of Payam 2 satellite

The dean of Tehran’s Amirkabir University of Technology says the domestic scientists have started the first phase of Payam 2 satellite’s design.

Iran, Afghanistan hold talks on mutual water resources

Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian met and held talks with Mohammad Haneef Atmar, the current acting Minister of Afghanistan's Foreign Affairs in Tehran on Monday.

Iran embassy objects over US ambassador remarks

Embassy of Iran in Lebanon has reacted to recent remarks of Dorothy Shea, US Ambassador to Lebanon.

Iran's Oil Ministry explains outcome of NIGC complaint against Turkmengaz

The General Directorate of Public Relations of Iran’s Oil Ministry has explained the outcome of the International Court of Arbitration’s ruling regarding the dispute between the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) and Turkmengaz.

Iran censures naturalization of killing of civilians by US

In a tweet, on Sunday, Iran's ministry of foreign affairs lambasted normalization and de-tabooing of the killing of civilians in US military operations.

Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Karachi

In a message, Iranian Embassy to Pakistan, while expressing hope that the country would overcome sinister phenomenon of terrorism, strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the city of Karachi.

Iran COVID-19 update: 2,536 new cases, 162 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus disease infected 2,536 people and killed 162 across the country during the Sunday-Monday period.

